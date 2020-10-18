Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Connors Nash
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
NASH

Joan Connors

February 21, 1932

October 16, 2020

Joan Connors Nash, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born on February 21, 1932, in Watervliet, N.Y., to the late Francis and Carolina Connors.

Joan was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Nash Sr. and one great-grandson.

Joan is survived by her children, Joseph F. Nash Jr. (Debby), Jay F. Nash (Donna), Jane Asbury, Jaculin Ingles (David), and Jore Nash Cooper (Thomas Garrett); 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. Also surviving are her sister, Carolina Allen; brother, Francis Connors; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

There will be a private celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.