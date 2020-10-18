NASH
Joan Connors
February 21, 1932
October 16, 2020
Joan Connors Nash, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
She was born on February 21, 1932, in Watervliet, N.Y., to the late Francis and Carolina Connors.
Joan was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Nash Sr. and one great-grandson.
Joan is survived by her children, Joseph F. Nash Jr. (Debby), Jay F. Nash (Donna), Jane Asbury, Jaculin Ingles (David), and Jore Nash Cooper (Thomas Garrett); 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. Also surviving are her sister, Carolina Allen; brother, Francis Connors; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
There will be a private celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.