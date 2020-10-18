Menu
Irma Elizabeth Harper
DIED
October 13, 2020
Harper

Irma Elizabeth

October 13, 2020

Irma Elizabeth Harper, 87 of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Serenity. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-= until 5 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
audrey mason
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 17, 2020