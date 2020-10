ElstonMargaretOctober 9, 2020Margaret Elston, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service