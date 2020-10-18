Boens
Edward Bernard
March 12, 1944
October 15, 2020
Edward Bernard "Bernie" Boens, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Crystal River, Fla. He was born on March 12, 1944 in Montgomery Co., Va. and was the son of the late Aubrey Edward and Bertha Sowder Boens. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lloyd.
Edward graduated from Narrows High School in 1963. He entered the United State Air Force in 1965 and served in Mississippi, Texas and the Philippine Islands. He was employed by the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for 33 ½ years and retired as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge in 2003 after which he survived 15+ years of Chronic Myelog Leukemia. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending the small family farm in Shawsville, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Harriett Lee Faulkerson Boens of Crystal River, Fla.; two stepsons, Tracy Lovern and Lawrence Wilmer III; a granddaughter, Jessica Cruz and a grandson, Cody S. Lovern; two sisters, Linda Clevenger and husband, Norman of Decatur, Ala. and Eleanor Rose and husband, Greg Rose of Blacksburg, Va. as well as three nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Fla. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.