Sylvia D. Duncan
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Duncan

Sylvia D.

April 19, 1932

October 17, 2020

Sylvia D. Duncan, of Floyd, was born on April 19, 1932 and went Home to the Lord on October 17, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Michael A. Duncan; and grandson, Michael N. Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Oct
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
