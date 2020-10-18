WoolwineBarbara HallOctober 15, 2020Barbara Hall Woolwine, 81, of Christiansburg, our shining light, went peacefully in her home to be with her Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020. This most precious child of God inspired so many and had faith to move mountains until her last breath.She was the oldest daughter to both Paul and Olia Hall. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter, brothers Paul Donald, William (Billy) and Gary Hall.She is survived by her "girls", Sandra Paterson (John), Kimberly McKittrick (Steve), Dolores (Dee) Woolwine and beloved dog Rucy. Maw-maw to Jamie Criner (Matt), Casey Smith (Greg), Cody Smith, Chase McKittrick (Katie) Holly and Will McKittrick, great-grandchildren, Caden, Kylie, Macie, Lily and the one she waited for, Jillian. Also surviving brother, Norman Hall, Linda Dowdy (Duke), Becky McMahan (Vance), Debra Custer (Red) sister-in-law Virginia Johnson (Priss), and many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends Lois McPherson and Becky Smith. Special friend Colleen Light and Ashley McPherson who mom called her fourth daughter.Per mom's request, a special thanks to Dr. Jill Cramer for her compassionate diagnosis. Additionally, the "Boss" wanted a few of the special people she came to love mentioned Marie, Belinda, Kim Marcotte, Shannon, Todd, Marcia, Barbara, Robbie ad Dr. Ojomo.The family will be having a celebration of life for all on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with service to follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Mike Vest."God said it in his word I believe it in my heart that settles it forever!"