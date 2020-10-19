Bain
Matthew Davis
October 17, 2020
Matthew David Bain, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Bethel United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.
The Bain family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 19, 2020.