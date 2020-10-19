Menu
Matthew Davis Bain
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1930
DIED
October 17, 2020
Matthew David Bain, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Bethel United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Bain family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
Oct
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry for the families loss.prayers for you all.R.I.P
Debbie and Brad Bane
Friend
October 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry we can't be with you, we are not able to travel very much. I have known Matthew for many years as a distant cousin and neighbor.
Larry&Joyce Bain
Family
October 18, 2020