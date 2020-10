BondSamuel DavidJune 3, 1954October 17, 2020Samuel David Bond, 66, of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 following an extended illness.He was born in Richmond, a son of the late Hobart and Beulah Neal Bond and had been an area resident for over 40 years. He was employed with the Mine Safety and Health Administration as a mine inspector for many years, and later as an educator for future mine inspectors at the academy in Beckley, W.Va. Sam was a veteran of the United States Army, was a member of Melrose Masonic Lodge, and enjoyed long-distance running. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and James Bond.He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Faw Bond; a son, Jacob Bond and wife Ren'shia; daughter, Robin DeWeese and husband, Mike; three grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Cirasunda and husband, Roscoe, and Deborah Baldwin, and a brother, Michael Bond and wife, Kathy.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Jack Scaggs will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com