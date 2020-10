Janet Price



Atkinson



Remembering our Wife, Mom and Grandmother "Honey" on her first birthday in heaven. We love and miss you very much. You will forever and always be in our hearts. You would tell us, "You gotta keep on keeping on!"



"Be still, and know that I am God" Psalm 46:10



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 20, 2020.