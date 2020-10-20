Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby Mae Woods Light
LIGHT

Ruby Mae Woods

October 18, 2020

Ruby Mae Woods Light, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She was a member of Poages Mill Church of the Brethren, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Ruby was a proud mother and loved her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Light; son, Richard Light; three brothers; and one sister.

Ruby is survived by her children, Claralyn Holland, Judy Pardue (Doug), Melody Hurt, Edward Light, and Cherrie Holland (Barry), 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. Due to COVID-19 you are requested to wear a mask for the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poages Mill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.