LIGHT
Ruby Mae Woods
October 18, 2020
Ruby Mae Woods Light, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was a member of Poages Mill Church of the Brethren, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Ruby was a proud mother and loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Light; son, Richard Light; three brothers; and one sister.
Ruby is survived by her children, Claralyn Holland, Judy Pardue (Doug), Melody Hurt, Edward Light, and Cherrie Holland (Barry), 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. Due to COVID-19 you are requested to wear a mask for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poages Mill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 20, 2020.