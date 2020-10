Kevin P.



Hartley



10/21/1996-04/22/2015



Happy Birthday Kev!



Love you forever.



For those struggling with depression, addiction or thoughts of suicide or if you have concerns for a loved one in the NRV there is help: Raft crisis hotline 540-961-8400.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.