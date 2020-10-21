BOWLES
George Anderson
March 1, 1926 - October 19, 2020
George Anderson Bowles, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on March 1, 1926 and passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was a World War II Veteran and served in Italy. George was a member of the Clearbrook Rescue Squad from 1959 until 1975 and served as Captain for the crew.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Layne (Diana) Wilson, Roger Wilson, and Sabrina (Scott) Bondurant; grandchildren, Paul Wilson, Carey (Kristen) Wilson, Nathan (Macy) Wilson, Paden Bare, Wyatt (Desiree) Bare, Ethan Bondurant, Colten Bondurant, Rainey and Shane Bowles; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Stella, Reagan, Riley, Charity, Kinzley, Kennedi, and Kaylynn; and one of the best fur friends, Aspen.
Many thanks and much love to Nancy Cooper, Leigh Wingo, Dr. Ewen and Robbie at VA Medical Center in Salem, and to all the caregivers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Stonewall Cemetery in Floyd, Va. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any heart or Cancer Society
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.