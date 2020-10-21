Menu
Emma Gertrude Funk
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNK

Emma Gertrude T.

August 8, 1931

October 19, 2020

Emma Gertrude T. "Granny" Funk, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was born on August 8, 1931 in Welch, W.Va. Gertie graduated in 1949 from Princeton High School, Princeton, W.Va. She coached Cheerleading for several years and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the DAV Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly C. Funk; parents, Virgil A. Thompson and Elsie G. Swim Thompson; and brother, Kyle H. "Holly" Thompson.

Granny is survived by her three children, Ronald L. "Butch" Crotty and wife, Tammy, of Roanoke, Va., Karen S. Grieshaber and her husband, Jon, of Vinton, Va., and Deborah G. "Debbie" Sperry and her husband, William L. "Rocky," of Bluefield, W.Va.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, V. "Allen" Thompson and his wife, Norene, of Brevard, N.C.; three nieces; three nephews; and many friends and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Terry Mabrey and grandson, Brandon Bernard, officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Elm Park Estates and to her many friends there who she referred to as "my people."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Oct
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Jason Grieshaber
October 20, 2020