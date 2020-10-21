THURMAN
Wilma Nichols
September 16, 1955
October 19, 2020
Wilma Nichols Thurman, 65, of Moneta, Virginia, flew away to Heaven on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born on September 16, 1955 in Roanoke. Wilma was preceded in death by her father, Jack Nichols.
She leaves behind her mother, Dollie Nichols; her husband of 46 years, Calvin Thurman; a son, Benjamin Thurman and wife, Marianne; a sister, Carla Webb and husband, Toby; brothers, Timothy Nichols and Steve Nichols; and grandchildren, Zachary Thurman and Miranda Thurman.
Wilma was a devoted member of Flint Hill Baptist Church in Moneta, where she served in the children's ministry as well as the choir. She also taught kindergarten and third grade at Mineral Springs Christian School, where she loved each child as her own. In addition, she was employed by Dominion Bank for 17 years.
A Funeral Service will be conducted 12 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Wayne Sellars officiating. Entombment will follow at the Chapel Mausoleum of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to your local animal shelter or another charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.