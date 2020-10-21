Menu
Wilma Nichols Thurman
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
THURMAN

Wilma Nichols

September 16, 1955

October 19, 2020

Wilma Nichols Thurman, 65, of Moneta, Virginia, flew away to Heaven on Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was born on September 16, 1955 in Roanoke. Wilma was preceded in death by her father, Jack Nichols.

She leaves behind her mother, Dollie Nichols; her husband of 46 years, Calvin Thurman; a son, Benjamin Thurman and wife, Marianne; a sister, Carla Webb and husband, Toby; brothers, Timothy Nichols and Steve Nichols; and grandchildren, Zachary Thurman and Miranda Thurman.

Wilma was a devoted member of Flint Hill Baptist Church in Moneta, where she served in the children's ministry as well as the choir. She also taught kindergarten and third grade at Mineral Springs Christian School, where she loved each child as her own. In addition, she was employed by Dominion Bank for 17 years.

A Funeral Service will be conducted 12 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Wayne Sellars officiating. Entombment will follow at the Chapel Mausoleum of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to your local animal shelter or another charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Oct
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
