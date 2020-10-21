McCann
Phyllis Ann Thompson
October 16, 2020
Phyllis Ann Thompson McCann, 80, of Roanoke, died on Friday, October 16, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Willie Thompson and Dorothy Blair Thompson. Phyllis was of the Christian Faith the "Old Order". She worked for many years as a nurse. Phyllis was a very caring and giving person and she loved her family. In addition to her family, she is preceded in death by a son, Billy Gene Cook; a sister, Janet Murphy; and a brother, Donald Ray Thompson.
Surviving are her daughters, Jamie Lynn Baker and Tammy Brookins; a brother, Larry Gene Thompson; four grandchildren, Brannon Lee Baker, Christian Brookins, William Cook and Chase Gardner; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016.
A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.