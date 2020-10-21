Lugar
Edwin "Eddie"
October 17, 2020
Edwin "Eddie" Lugar, 58, of Thaxton, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born March 27, 1962 a son of the late Kenneth L. Lugar and Rosie Carter Lugar.
Eddie is survived by several cousins and other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Parker Family Cemetery, Bordelon Drive, Thaxton, Va. with Pastor Eric Pennington officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.