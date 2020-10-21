Menu
Barbara Ann Whitwell
WHITWELL

Barbara Ann

October 20, 2020

Barbara Ann Whitwell, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

She served as Principal and Director of The Achievement Center, School for Children with Learning Disabilities in Roanoke, Virginia from 1979 to 2003. Many children in the Roanoke community benefited from her service at the school.

Barbara is survived by her husband, William Livingston "Tony" Whitwell; son, Gordon Clark Whitwell and his wife, Carla Rachel Whitwell; and a granddaughter, Maya Katherine Whitwell.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
