Irene Mayo Guerrant
Guerrant

Irene Mayo

October 17, 2020

Irene Mayo Guerrant, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lewis-Gale Hospital.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Maurine Lawton and Lula Lawton; one son, Bryant Guerrant; three sisters, Helen Hill, Dora Woods and Roxi Gears; and one brother, John Mayo.

A viewing will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Services will be held privately. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distance will be required. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
