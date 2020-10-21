Wheeler
David
October 15, 2020
David Wheeler went home to be with the lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Skid Sr. and Lucy Wheeler; two brothers, Skid Jr. and Randy Wheeler; two grandaughters, Madisyn and Emma.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth "Sis" Wheeler; three children, daughter, Crystal and Cody Heins, sons, William and Brandon Wheeler; seven grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Terry Allison; one brother, James "Peewee" Wheeler; three brothers-in-law, Johnny, Mark and Jean, Joey and Mary Comer; and several nieces and nephews.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.