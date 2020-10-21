WheelerDavidOctober 15, 2020David Wheeler went home to be with the lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.He is preceded in death by his parents, Skid Sr. and Lucy Wheeler; two brothers, Skid Jr. and Randy Wheeler; two grandaughters, Madisyn and Emma.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth "Sis" Wheeler; three children, daughter, Crystal and Cody Heins, sons, William and Brandon Wheeler; seven grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Terry Allison; one brother, James "Peewee" Wheeler; three brothers-in-law, Johnny, Mark and Jean, Joey and Mary Comer; and several nieces and nephews.