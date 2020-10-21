SINK JR.
Raymond Edward
November 11, 1936
October 19, 2020
Raymond Edward "Buddy" Sink Jr., 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on November 11, 1936, to the late Raymond Edward Sink and Virginia Parker Sink. Buddy was also preceded in death by his brother, John William Sink; sister, Charlotte Ann Horton; and sister-in-law, Leeta Sink.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his sister, Rosemary Gryka of Richmond, Va.; aunt, Lois Sink Dezelich; nieces, Sandra Sink, Lisa Sink Eagle, Eddie Ann Benser and Sandy Ruseau; and caregiver, Barbara Dezelich.
Buddy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. He attended the University of Alabama for two years and served in the United States Army from January of 1960 until March of 1962. Buddy worked in sales and traveled throughout Southwest Virginia. He retired from Graves Humphreys/CMT Sports.
Buddy was a collector of lighthouses and baseball fields. He was an avid sports fan of basketball and football. Buddy played basketball at Jefferson High School, at the University of Alabama and while in the Army. He was actively involved as a basketball coach for Little League Basketball, the "Heights Club," for Roanoke City Parks and Rec. Buddy was a friend and mentor and supported many organizations.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Woodhaven Nursing Home for their excellent care and to the many friends who showed care and concern while he was at the nursing home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem with Pastor Danny Wright (his cousin) officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Woodhaven Nursing Home, Montvale, Va., or to The Roanoke Rescue Mission, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.