ArthurRobert "Bobby" LeeAugust 31, 1941October 19, 2020Robert "Bobby" Lee Arthur, 79, of Cloverdale, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was preceded by his father and mother, George and Pauline Arthur; sisters, Elizabeth Page, Dorothy Beard, Betty Harman, and Irene Akers; brother, Junior Arthur; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ira and Helen Bishop; brothers-in-law, Edward, Nelson, Howard, Billy and Millard Bishop.Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Frances Bishop Arthur; daughter and son-in-law, Penny Arthur Jannay (Dean); loving grandsons, Zachary Jannay (Brandi), and Tyler Jannay; great grandson, Preston Lanza Jannay; sisters-in-law, Katherine Hall (Winston), Joyce Gray (Danny), Ruby Bishop, and Jill Bishop; brothers-in-law, Sherman Bishop (Jan) and David Bishop (Louellen)Bobby was born and raised in Botetourt County and attended the Botetourt public schools. He was employed by Clover Creamery, Assistant Warehouse Manager for Mick or Mack, and Valley Cleaners. He was a long time and faithful member of Hope Bible Church where he served as a Deacon, and a Video and Sound Technician. He and his wife also served as church youth leaders.The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff and friends at Friendship Dialysis Center for all of their love and support for the last three and a half years. Also to their faithful pastor, Don Eshelman, and Brian Callahan for providing handicap transportation to and from dialysis during the last six months.Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Don Eshelman. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.