ROBINSON
Russell Marion
April 8, 1923 - October 19, 2020
Captain Russell Marion "Russ" Robinson, 97, of Mount Pleasant, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Valentina, and his daughter, Trutina.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Raphael Robinson and Mark Robinson; grandchildren, Rafael Robinson, Michael Robinson, Caitlyn Robinson and Schuyler Robinson.
Russell was born in Salem, Va., on April 8, 1923. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and was a World War II veteran. Russell embraced a career as an architect for 30 years and was actively involved with the North Carolina National Guard.
During World War II, Captain Robinson served as pilot of a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber in the Mighty Eighth Air Force, United States Army Air Forces, 453rd Bomb Group. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and fellow veterans.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel at 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, with the Rev. Morris Bennett officiating. The graveside service will follow at Fairview Gardens, 3300 Melrose Ave., NW, Roanoke. The family will receive visitors from 9 until the 10 a.m. service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.