Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LaContiss Walker Haskins
DIED
October 17, 2020
Haskins

LaContiss Walker

October 17, 2020

LaContiss Walker Haskins, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may visit on Friday from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
24
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
24
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
25 Entries
God Bless the walker and Haskins, Samuel's Family's our prayers are with you
Michael Brewer and family
Friend
October 23, 2020
Connie will be deeply missed, she was family and spent a ton of time at our home in LTP. Our condolences to the entire family, miss you Cee's
Mark A Terry
October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paulette Terry-Horton
Friend
October 23, 2020
To the family, Our prayers are with you all. Connie was such a beautiful lady inside and out and so very sweet. She always had a smile on her face when she saw me and always asked about my granddaughter's who she would give me a treat to give to them every time I saw her in church. We will miss her so much. Love you all.
DEANNA & BOB CLAYTOR
Family
October 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God bless you all.
Taby Cooper
Family
October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Praying that your beautiful memories will bring you comfort in the days ahead. We love you all.
Jerry and Sheliah Callands
Family
October 23, 2020
To the Walker/ Haskins Families, I remember Connie always being a kind person to me. May she Rest in Peace, and your memories of her bring smiles to your faces at such a sad time as this. Love you all! The Gardner Family. LTP4 life!
Debra Gardner Flint
October 23, 2020
To the Family: From the Baxter/Anderson Family,We are so sorry about the passing of Your beloved Connie. You have our Prayers and our deepest condolences.
Baxter/ Anderson Family
Friend
October 22, 2020
To the Walker and Haskins Family: Your loss is a matter of great sorrow. Your pain and heartache cannot even be imagine. Our love and thoughts go out to the family. Deepest condolence, Cecilia "Cookie Ross" Smith and Family
Cecilia Smith
October 22, 2020
My sincere heartfelt condolences go out to the Walker, Samuels and Haskins Families. I wish you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Always love.
Linda Cooper Vaughn
Family
October 22, 2020
RIH Connie
Billy and Wayne Cooper
Friend
October 22, 2020
To the sweetest lady i had the pleasure of knowing. RIH Connie. We all love you.
Ronnie and Stephanie Cooper
Friend
October 22, 2020
My sincere condolence to the family of my friend "Connie." We go waaaay back all the way to Lincoln Terrace and her realness will be missed. May GOD be with you all during this time of sorrow.
Debra Richardson
October 22, 2020
To The Family:
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Teresa Brewer-Staples
Friend
October 22, 2020
To Walker, Samuel and Haskins families, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I have known this family for decades. Knowing Connie like I do breaks my heart to know she has gained her wings. Uplifting the families in prayer. Love y’all Ben and family
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Family
October 22, 2020
Woody, Nikki, Bird, my deepest Condolences, losing a parent is hard, but hold on to God’s unchanging hand he will carry you.
Deborah Walker-Manigault
Family
October 22, 2020
sorry for your loss
lenore davis
October 22, 2020
PRAYERS AND SYMPATHY TO THE WALKER/HASKINS FAMILIES ON THE LOSS OF SWEET CONNIE.
James Wade
Friend
October 21, 2020
Connie will be truly missed by me, she called my name one million times at bingo, always smiling when I came, never a dull moment, your mother was a treasure, Woody and family I will keep all of you uplifted in prayer, THE LORDS PRAYER WILL GET YOU THROUGH.
annetta graham
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mother. My prayers and sympathy are sent to each of you .
Ernestine Mason
Father
October 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.nikki Valencia and woody. My heart is so heavy right now love yall
PORTIAi Dance
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
"Family: so sorry for our loss Connie was my sister.When I came to Roanoke I looked forward in seeing Connie, she always had a kind word,a big hug,and a smile for you. Connie always made you feel good about coming home.She was a basket of cheers, "sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name" and when Connie saw you she would call out your name. She was an awesome person she will be missed. Jehovah has his arms wrapped around her may he continue to comfort and bless us all."

Azalia (Zaya) Logan-Belk Family
Brooklyn, NY
Azalia(Zaya) Logan-Belk Family
Family
October 21, 2020
To the Walker and Haskins family god bless you we will keep in ours prayers so sadden to hear about LaContiss. The Nash and Gunn Family
Marcia Gunn
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eugene Terry
Friend
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 21, 2020