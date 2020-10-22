KINGERY
Elizabeth C.
October 20, 2020
Elizabeth C. Kingery, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Allan; her parents, Terah and Josephine Caldwell; and her daughter-in-law, Rose.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Anne Bane (John), Kathryn Barber, and Philip Kingery; her grandchildren, Heather, Ben, Joshua, Emily, Sara and Hannah Bane, Tracy Grundhauser, Jerico Barber, Brittanie Brandt (Colin), Daniel Kingery, Ashleigh Kester (Andrew) and Candy Perry (Matt); as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.