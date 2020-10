KINGERYElizabeth C.October 20, 2020Elizabeth C. Kingery, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Allan; her parents, Terah and Josephine Caldwell; and her daughter-in-law, Rose.Elizabeth is survived by her children, Anne Bane (John), Kathryn Barber, and Philip Kingery; her grandchildren, Heather, Ben, Joshua, Emily, Sara and Hannah Bane, Tracy Grundhauser, Jerico Barber, Brittanie Brandt (Colin), Daniel Kingery, Ashleigh Kester (Andrew) and Candy Perry (Matt); as well as 10 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com