BergerPatricia ReynoldsApril 30, 1934October 17, 2020On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the angels took flight and lifted Patricia Reynolds Berger to her eternal rest. She was born in Blacksburg, Va., on April 30, 1934, to the late Robert and Carrie Reynolds.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060. A private service for the family will be held on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 397, Blacksburg, VA 24060.