Bousman
Ruth P.
January 30, 1935
October 20, 2020
Ruth P. Bousman, age 85, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born on January 30, 1935, to her parents, the late Claude and Inie Prillaman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Prillaman and Ann McBride; brothers, Anderson, John, Jack; infant brother, Joseph Prillaman; and sister-in-law, Mary Lee Hurt (Otha).
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tommy Bousman; son, Frank Bousman (Lisa); daughter, Sue Murphy (James); four grandchildren, Amber Sigmon (Matt), Amelia Bousman, Hannah and Jimmy Murphy; great-grandaughters, Allison and Bryleigh Sigmon; along with many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a member of Furnace Creek Baptist Church for 58 years.
Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, with Pastor Phillip Bramblet and the Rev. Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.