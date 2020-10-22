Mullis
Betty Mae
"Beep" Sorrell
October 7, 1948
October 18, 2020
Betty Mae "Beep" Sorrell Mullis, 72, of Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Buchanan, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was born on October 7, 1948, in Lexington, Va., the daughter of the late Stuart and Dorothy Vassar Sorrell. She was married to the late Troy Mullis.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Union Chapel Cemetery in Hot Springs, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.