Betty Mae Sorrell "Beep" Mullis
Mullis

Betty Mae

"Beep" Sorrell

October 7, 1948

October 18, 2020

Betty Mae "Beep" Sorrell Mullis, 72, of Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Buchanan, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She was born on October 7, 1948, in Lexington, Va., the daughter of the late Stuart and Dorothy Vassar Sorrell. She was married to the late Troy Mullis.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Union Chapel Cemetery in Hot Springs, Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
