LovelessWayne JemarWayne Jemar Loveless, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Friends may view the remains Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity.