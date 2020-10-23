Loveless
Wayne Jemar
Wayne Jemar Loveless, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Friends may view the remains Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.