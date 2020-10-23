AMOS
Doris D.
October 21, 2020
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Doris D. Amos, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, joined her late husband, Coy L. Amos in their Heavenly home. She also joins her sister, Margaret Giesen; brother-in-law, Johnnie Shelton; as well as family, neighbors, and General Electric friends.
It was during her 20-year career at General Electric that she met and later married Coy L. Amos. They were happily married for 30 years until Coy's passing in October of 2019.
She leaves behind her brother, William E. Dillon; sisters, Angie l. Dillon and Judy P. Shelton; sons, Anthony W. Martin (Bea) and Thomas S. Martin III (Ellie); three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family wishes to thank the nursing, housekeeping, activity and cafeteria staff at Springtree Health and Rehabilitation for the care provided to Doris and Coy. Special thanks are extended to Pastor Joe Peters, Tom Leonard, Mike Tilley and the Barnhardt Baptist Church family for their many cards, prayers and visits.
With concern for everyone, a walk-by viewing will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.