BRIGGS
Bruce Robert Still
August 15, 1937
October 19, 2020
Bruce Robert Still Briggs, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in New York City on August 15, 1937, to John and Edith Briggs, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Neighbors Briggs; his children, Bruce Robert "Rob" Still Briggs II (Mary K.), Gretchen Ann Briggs Bower (John), and Virginia "Ginny" Griffith Briggs Smith (Travis); and his grandchildren, Bruce Robert (Bert) Still Briggs III, John Scott Bower, Nicole Caroline Bower, Mara Katherine Ann Briggs, Murphy Alan Surls Smith, and Delaney Elizabeth Smith.
Mr. Briggs attended Roanoke College (BA '60). He served in the United States Army and was discharged with the rank of Sgt. 1st Class, E-7. He was a probation officer in the Roanoke Juvenile Court Service and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Salem). He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and an avid fan of the Salem minor league teams.
A private memorial service was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.