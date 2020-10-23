Menu
Helen Virginia Gearheart Guthrie
Guthrie

Helen Virginia Gearheart

October 21, 2020

Helen Virginia Gearheart Guthrie, 102, of Salem, Virginia departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Helen was a lifelong resident of Salem. She retired from General Electric and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Howard M. Guthrie; daughter, Joyce Pearson; son, Howard L. Guthrie; grandchildren, Tammy Roberts, Austin Harris and Timothy Martin.

Surviving are her daughters, Judy Ellison, Pam (Mike) Poe; son, Rodney (Vickie) Guthrie; son-in-law, Stan Pearson; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Guthrie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
, Roanoke, Virginia
