Brenda S. Darnell
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Darnell

Brenda S.

December 5, 1945

October 15, 2020

ROANOKE, Va.

Brenda S. Darnell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was welcomed home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, by God.

She was predeased by parents, Buck and Lucille StClair; brother, Eugene Lane; daughter, Mandy Leigh Ann Darnell; grandson, Johnathan Andrew McDaniel.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 55 years, Dexter Darnell, are daughter, Katina McDaniel; son-in-law, Jeff McDaniel; son, Chad Darnell; daughter-in-law, Ashley Darnell; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Mike Webb and Loretta and Mike Oliver; grandchildren, Jeffrey McDaniel, Heather McDaniel, Brittany McDaniel, Jessica Darnell, and Logan Darnell; great-grandchildren, Tyler McDaniel, Lydia McDaniel, Ayrabella Broyles, Ashley Lynch; and fur babies, Daisy, Bud and Rose.

Her wish was no service, just a simple cremation. Family and friends can send condolences c/o Brenda to 3444 Clara Ave. Roanoke, Va. 24018

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
BRENDA YOU WERE THE BEST SISTER EVER I LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH AND WAS GLAD TO BE WITH YOU WHEN YOU WENT TO HEAVEN AND IF TEARS COULD BRING YOU BACK IVE CRIED ENOUGH TO BUILD LOTS OF STAIRS LOVE YOU SHARON WEBB
SHARON WEBB
Sister
October 22, 2020
BRENDA IM GLAD MIKE AND I GOT TO BE WITH YOU DURING YOUR PASSING AWAY BY RUBBING YOUR FACE TALKING AND CRYING TO YOU YOU ARE LOVED SO MUCH AND MISSED BY YOUR LITTLE SISTER AND BROTHER-IN-LAW SAVE A PLACE IN HEAVEN FOR US. TINA DEXTER AND FAMILY WE LOVEYOU TOO
MIKE AND SHARON WEBB
October 22, 2020