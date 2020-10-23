Darnell
Brenda S.
December 5, 1945
October 15, 2020
ROANOKE, Va.
Brenda S. Darnell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was welcomed home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, by God.
She was predeased by parents, Buck and Lucille StClair; brother, Eugene Lane; daughter, Mandy Leigh Ann Darnell; grandson, Johnathan Andrew McDaniel.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 55 years, Dexter Darnell, are daughter, Katina McDaniel; son-in-law, Jeff McDaniel; son, Chad Darnell; daughter-in-law, Ashley Darnell; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Mike Webb and Loretta and Mike Oliver; grandchildren, Jeffrey McDaniel, Heather McDaniel, Brittany McDaniel, Jessica Darnell, and Logan Darnell; great-grandchildren, Tyler McDaniel, Lydia McDaniel, Ayrabella Broyles, Ashley Lynch; and fur babies, Daisy, Bud and Rose.
Her wish was no service, just a simple cremation. Family and friends can send condolences c/o Brenda to 3444 Clara Ave. Roanoke, Va. 24018
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.