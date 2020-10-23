Lewis
Harold McKinley
May 21, 1948
October 20, 2020
Harold McKinley "Fatman" Lewis, 72, of Roanoke, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita E. Lewis; son, Brian (Marcia) Lewis; stepson, Christopher Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Nash and Gail Thompson; a host of other relatives and close friends.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.