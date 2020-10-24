WHEELER
Alfred J. "AJ" Wheeler, 88, of Goodview, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was born on June 21, 1932, in Bedford County, Va., son of the late Warner H. and Minnie Zola Creasy Wheeler. AJ was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lynwood H. "Jack" Wheeler, James A. Wheeler and Douglas "Joe" Wheeler.
He loved farming and enjoyed hunting and fishing. AJ truly enjoyed family reunions, where he could indulge in his two favorite pastimes, eating and talking. Before farming full time, he was a truck driver for Hennis-Spector.
AJ is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Nancy St.Clair Wheeler; son, Bruce M. Wheeler; daughter, Regina W. Shrewsbury and husband, Michael Shrewsbury; brother, Kenneth H. Wheeler Sr., and wife, Arlene; sisters, Dorothy W. Ragland, and Wanda W. Graham and husband, Vincent; and sister-in-law, Shirley W. Wheeler. Also left to cherish his memory are three granddaughters, Sarah Shrewsbury, Jamie Wheeler, and Jordin Wheeler; grandson, Jeremy Shrewsbury and wife, Jessica; five great-grandsons, Jaxson Hicks, Maverick Wheeler, Parker Gravely, Jack Shrewsbury, and Bralyn Fink; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His family would like to thank the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ICU for their care for Alfred.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Todd Childress officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests to please observe current COVID-19 guidelines for everyone's safety.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Chamblissburg and Stewartsville Rescue Squads or to a charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.