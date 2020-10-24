SAVELY
Maureen L.
February 9, 1931
October 22, 2020
Maureen L. "Mickey" Savely passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was born on February 9, 1931, in Akron, Ohio to Howard Kennedy and Fanny Brubaker Kennedy. Mickey was predeceased by her son, Gary Houk; her loving husband, Joe; and her sister, Aldine Fouse.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Randi Mascari (Charles) of Dublin, Ohio; daughters, Paula Tate (Charles) of Morrisville, N.C., and Karen Barger (Jeff) of Blue Ridge, Va.; son, James Houk (Susan) of Roanoke; and step-daughter, Susan Douglas (Fred) of Ann Arbor, Mich. She also leaves grandchildren, Trent Lucas, Taylor Daly, Kelly Dooley, Shannon Stenberg, Braedon Houk, and Hannah Tate; step-granddaughters, Tina Lucas and Julie Douglas; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; many nieces and nephews; and a host of dear and special friends.
Mickey enjoyed her loving family, her friends, travel, and her volunteer work at the American Heart Association.
As requested, there will be no service at this time. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society
, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106, Roanoke, VA 24018, or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.