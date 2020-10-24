Menu
Nellyce Ann Payne Mcguire
MCGUIRE

Nellyce Ann Payne

October 21, 2020

Nellyce Ann Payne McGuire, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
