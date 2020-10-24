Hurd
Edward Robert
October 22, 2020
Edward Robert Hurd, 90, of Pulaski County, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from the City of Radford Water Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward D. and Ethel H. Hurd; his first wife, Lucille Turman Hurd and second wife, Ruth R. Hurd; brothers, Nathaniel "Bill", and Edgar "Duke" Hurd; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy H. and Harry Beckner; and a great-grandson.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Bobby Dickerson of Floyd, and Carol and Dale Dalton of Dublin; son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Kellie Hurd of Appomattox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger D. and Diane Hurd of Pulaski, and Grant and Judy Hurd of Moneta; sisters-in-law, Verlon Hurd and Anna Hurd; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating.
Please practice social distancing and wear a mask due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
in Edward's name.
The Hurd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 24, 2020.