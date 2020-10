HurdEdward RobertOctober 22, 2020Edward Robert Hurd, 90, of Pulaski County, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from the City of Radford Water Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward D. and Ethel H. Hurd; his first wife, Lucille Turman Hurd and second wife, Ruth R. Hurd; brothers, Nathaniel "Bill", and Edgar "Duke" Hurd; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy H. and Harry Beckner; and a great-grandson.Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Bobby Dickerson of Floyd, and Carol and Dale Dalton of Dublin; son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Kellie Hurd of Appomattox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger D. and Diane Hurd of Pulaski, and Grant and Judy Hurd of Moneta; sisters-in-law, Verlon Hurd and Anna Hurd; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating.Please practice social distancing and wear a mask due to Covid-19 restrictions.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in Edward's name.The Hurd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com