Bonita W. Jones
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Jones

Bonita W.

August 21, 1928

October 22, 2020

Bonita Watson Jones, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Raby C. Watson and the late Willie Sue Akers Watson.

She will be missed and remembered by her children, Joni Vail (Dennis), Susan Dowdy (Michael), Jay Jones (Melissa), Joe Jones (John); granddaughter, Katie Taylor (Will); great-granddaughter, Hannah Taylor; siblings, Curtis Watson, Tom Watson, Travis Watson, Wayne Watson, and Randy Watson; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her closest friends, Norma and Louise.

She was predeceased by five siblings, Lois Vaughan, Jackie Whitney, Elmo Watson, Joe Watson, and Jerry Watson.

There will be a service held at a later date for the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
