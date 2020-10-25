PADGETT
Calvin Ray
October 22, 2020
Calvin Ray "Dick" Padgett, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Jessie Padgett.
Dick is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois Powell Padgett; his daughter, Debra P. Grzanka; and son, Calvin Ray Padgett Jr. (Linda). Also surviving are grandchildren, John Grzanka (Mandy), James Grzanka (Sachi), Calvin R. Padgett III, and Jaclyn Padgett; as well as great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mia, Emma and Klara Grzanka, Alexis VanDyne and Chloie Orange.
Dick served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from the Times-World Corporation. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Roanoke.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Wayne Gadman officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.