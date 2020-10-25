Menu
Sandra Lee Overstreet
OVERSTREET

Sandra Lee

October 22, 2020

Sandra Lee Overstreet of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

She retired from Corporate Accounting at Norfolk Southern Corporation with over 30 years of service. Sandra was also the owner of Overstreet Foods, Inc. She was a faithful and longtime member of Highland Park United Methodist Church until its closure and then continued her service at Calvary Baptist Church of Roanoke.

Sandra is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition, Sandra is survived by her loving and devoted friends and caregivers, Evelyn Lewis, Michael Hopkins, Mary Ellen Langan, and Jean Morrison.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating.

Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in Sandra's memory to Calvary Baptist Church of Roanoke or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
GUEST BOOK
So sorry for your loss. Sandra was a beautiful soul. We had so much fun working together. She was just a great person.
Cindy Burger
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sandras passing. Her Mom Eloise and Sandra would come to Richmond several times a year and I always looked forward to the visits. Rest In Peace Your cousin Debbie
Debbie Fletcher
October 25, 2020
I have had Sandra on my mind and my prayers and thoughts go out to each of her friends. She was a very sweet and joyful person, with whom I worked in Accounting at Norfolk Southern. May God Bless each of you at this difficult time.
Lois Elliott
October 25, 2020
Sandra's infectious laughter will be my greatest memory. Childlike and happy is something she lived. I will miss her but she is ever a part of me because she was in my life. Journey on. My thoughts are with Evelyn. She is filled with an abundance of love.
Dawn Overstreet
October 25, 2020
Evelyn and Mike I am so sorry for the loss of your dear friend Sandra. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Susan Hetherington
Susan Hetherington
October 25, 2020
Evelyn so sorry to hear of Sandra's passing. Always think about our good times with you both on our mission trips. She will be missed Love Denise
Denise D Adkins
October 25, 2020
so sorry to read about Sandra. Became a friend when I moved to Roanoke in 1983 with the railroad merger. Would like to wish a special condolences to her dear friend Evelyn Lewis who took care of her all these years.
David Bialek
October 25, 2020