WHITT
Linda Louise Spickard
October 22, 2020
Linda Louise Spickard Whitt, 79, of Roanoke County, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Donna Carol Whitt; her parents, Beverly and Selma Spickard; infant brother, Glenwood Spickard; and infant sister, Joan Spickard.
Linda is survived by her husband of 63 years, James "Jimmy" Whitt Sr.; her daughters and son-in-law, Wanda and Mike Hicks, and Judy Brownlee; sons and daughter-in-law, Eddie Whitt, Steve Whitt, and Ralph and Shandra Whitt; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debby and Tink Reedy, and Kathy and Tim Harris; brothers and sister-in-law, Tony and Lois Spickard, Tommy Spickard, Teddy Spickard, and Gerald Spickard.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John McCandlish officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are required by all attending. There will not be any public visitation. The family will meet at 1:20 p.m. on Monday at Oakey's East Chapel to go in procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.