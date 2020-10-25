Menu
Joseph L. "Joe" Mattingly
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Mattingly

Joseph "Joe" L.

September 4, 1941

October 14, 2020

Joseph L "Joe" Mattingly, of Wirtz, Va., passed into the loving arms of his savior the morning of Wednesday, October 14, 2020, as the result of cancer. He was at home, in hospice care, with his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Tingler Mattingly and his daughter, Carla Mattingly Bennett.

Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Tingler Mattingly; his daughter, Carla Mattingly Bennett; his son, Brian L Mattingly; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael L and Anita R Mattingly; his grandson, Ian W Bennett; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Joseph L and Carrie G Mattingly and his brother, Richard L Mattingly.

Joe was born September 4, 1941. He married Judy Arlene Tingler on November 19, 1961. His loving wife and family were the focus of his life. Joe was a hostler on the N&W Railway for 30 years, and retired from there. He had an enduring interest and love of trains, cars, hunting, NASCAR racing, CB radio, and nature.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the American Cancer Society.

A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with Pastor Ken Dubin officiating at Conner-Bowman Funeral Chapel, Rt. 220, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
