Stinnett
Elaine Nicely
August 30, 1934-October 22, 2020
Elaine Nicely Stinnett, age 86, of Roanoke, Virginia and formerly of Iron Gate, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Friendship Health and Rehab Center in Roanoke.
Elaine was born August 30, 1934 in Iron Gate, Virginia to the late Daniel Lonzo Nicely and Callie May Harris Nicely. She was a graduate of the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College nursing program, and a retired Registered Nurse from the State of Virginia's Catawba Hospital. She was a former school teacher for Botetourt County Public Schools. Following her retirement, she enjoyed a second career as a crisis counselor for Blue Ridge Behavior Center. She was a former member of the Clifton Forge Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lacy Stinnett Jr.; two brothers and two sisters; and a grandson, Jacob Pillis.
She is survived by a son, William "Lacy" Stinnett III and wife, Becky of Roanoke; a daughter, Robin Lynn Pillis and husband, Steven of Salem; a grandson, Zachary Pillis and wife, Leigh of Salem; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joyce Christie, Elise Sensabaugh and Beth Bird.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. Interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until time to proceed to the cemetery.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.