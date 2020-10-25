Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Nicely Stinnett
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Stinnett

Elaine Nicely

August 30, 1934-October 22, 2020

Elaine Nicely Stinnett, age 86, of Roanoke, Virginia and formerly of Iron Gate, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Friendship Health and Rehab Center in Roanoke.

Elaine was born August 30, 1934 in Iron Gate, Virginia to the late Daniel Lonzo Nicely and Callie May Harris Nicely. She was a graduate of the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College nursing program, and a retired Registered Nurse from the State of Virginia's Catawba Hospital. She was a former school teacher for Botetourt County Public Schools. Following her retirement, she enjoyed a second career as a crisis counselor for Blue Ridge Behavior Center. She was a former member of the Clifton Forge Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lacy Stinnett Jr.; two brothers and two sisters; and a grandson, Jacob Pillis.

She is survived by a son, William "Lacy" Stinnett III and wife, Becky of Roanoke; a daughter, Robin Lynn Pillis and husband, Steven of Salem; a grandson, Zachary Pillis and wife, Leigh of Salem; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joyce Christie, Elise Sensabaugh and Beth Bird.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. Interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until time to proceed to the cemetery.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Oct
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
, Clifton Forge, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Ms Elaine , I used to call her Lady. She was my neighbor for 20 years . I always told her she reminded me of my grandmother. We shared many laughs over the years . I was always in awe of her . She worked, she kept her house tidy , she baked , she was always in church on Sunday morning. She loved the lord , and always told me stories about her family . She was a proud lady, she accomplished so much . We shared the love of Nicholas Sparks books , and the Dallas Cowboys . I will always think of her when I watch them play. We always said if we ever won the lottery, we would go to Dallas to see them play in person . She always loved baseball , her team was the Mets . I had never met a lady that was so educated about sports , she dearly loved it! Around the holidays , and birthdays , she would be out delivering her homemade cakes . She was a simple person, but extraordinarily. I will miss you my friend. Go Cowboys !
Beth Bird
Friend
October 24, 2020
Beth Bird
October 24, 2020