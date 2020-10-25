Vines Jr.Ray LarryOctober 19, 2020Ray Larry Vines Jr., 61 of Christiansburg, went home to the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020.He was preceded in death by mother and father, Shirley and Ray Vines Sr.Larry is survived by his husband, James Vines; sons, Alex Vines and Joshua Hanson; grandchildren, Xander Vines, Whitley Vines, Ella Hanson, Gracelyn Hanson; siblings, Joni Dadras, Toni Jones, and Sarge Vines.The family would like to thank his sister-in-law, Susan Hosey, for opening her home to us.The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Salvation Army Worship Center, 1125 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, Virginia.