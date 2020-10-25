Thompson
Arlie Reed
September 13, 1922
October 22, 2020
Arlie Reed Thompson, 98, of Floyd, Va., entered his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to join his wife of 76 years, Chlonetia Martin Thompson.
Arlie is preceded in death by his parents, William Jeffery Thompson and Virgie Lawrence Thompson; brothers, Sherman and wife, Iris, Bain, Harold Thompson; sisters, Angie Cox, Eleanor Kildoff and Unice Thompson.
He is survived by brothers, Merlin (Livie) and Breman Thompson; sons, Arlie Dale (Liz), R. J. (Korene), Danny Lane (Martha); daughters, Brenda T. Weeks, Linda Diane Midkiff (Randal); seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Arlie's passion was his family gatherings, friends and neighbors, gardening/farming, and the Floyd County Tractor Fun Run. Arlie was an afficionado of life in the 40's and 50's, storytelling of his experiences in the ESSO station ownership.
He spoke proudly of serving his Country in the United States Army while in Austria, France, Switzerland and in Germany as the war ended. He served from 1944 to 1946.
Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation, but a private family service on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Salem Primative Baptist Church (Head of the River) with Interment at Restvale Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to: Medical Charities of Floyd County/ Tractor Fun Run and send to Larry Bishop, 526 Floyd Highway, Floyd, Va. The family wishes to convey a special Thank You to Friendship Manor North Rehabilitation, Encompass Health, Kindred Hospice, Senior Home Care, special neighbors/friends and Mrs. Brenda Hale for the care and support provided.
Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.