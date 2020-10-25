LANDSDOWN



James William



June 5, 1935



October 22, 2020



James William Landsdown, 85, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his beloved wife and his loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



He was born on June 5, 1935, son of the late John William and Alice Wilson Landsdown, in Roanoke, Va. James was a child of God, loved the Lord, and loved to share the gospel. James lived his life true to the word of God. James's hobbies included collecting guns and knives and celebrating Christmas all year round. He retired as an electrician after 27 years of service to Roanoke County School Board. Above it all, James will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, daddy, grandpa, friend, and most importantly, a faithful servant to God.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Sarah Rebecca Overstreet Landsdown; and his sister, Phyllis Terry.



Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his sons, Jerome and Jeff Landsdown; daughter-in-law, considered as his daughter, Shirley Kirk (Ralph); granddaughters, Jessica Buchanan (Danny) and Jennifer Fitzgerald (Dwayne); great-grandchildren, Caleb (Ari), Gabrielle, and Gracie; beloved grandpugs, Buggy and Frank; great-great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Forrest.



Funeral services to honor James's life will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son funeral home, with Pastor Hilton Jeffries officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.



The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.