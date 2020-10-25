Keesee



Harold G.



August 18,1932



October 20, 2020



The Reverend Harold George Keesee, ordained Minister of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A., was called by God's good grace to life hereafter on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



He was born in Selma, Virginia on August 18, 1932 to George 'Pop' Washington Keesee and and Dorothy 'Toots' Mae Lawler. He graduated from Covington High School and then attended Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania. Afterward attending Union Theologecal Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, he graduated and dedicated his his life to teaching and giving witness to the life and testament of Jesus Christ and God's word as laid down in the Holy Bible. His first task was to build the church at Cederview Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. Afterwards, he was called to the pulpit at Richwood Church in Richwood, West Virginia. He was next called to minister to the congregation at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Vinton, Virgina. After a brief hiatus from ministry, he returned to the pulpit ministering to the congregations at the First Church of Dennison in Dennison, Ohio and Lima Church in Lima, Ohio. His final ministry was at United Community Church in Malvern, Ohio.



After retirement he settled in Lexington, Virginia, where he continued to fill the pulpit from time to time as needed. With patience and humility he manifested what it means to love thy neighbor as thyself and welcomed eveyone to God's Word and God's Church no matter who they were, where they were from or what they had done. He showed what it means to do unto others as you would have them do unto you while teaching God's Grace and plan of salvation through the life and death of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



He is survivied by his wife, Diane Sue Keesee of Lexington, Virginia; his brother, Stuart Keesee (his wife Jackie deceased) of Charlottesville, Virgina; and his sister, Ethel Hodges (her husband Ray) of Conyers, Gerogia. Also surviving are his sons, George Thomas Keesee (his wife Karen) of Roanoke, Virgina, David Ray Keesee and his companion Mark Drake of St. Louis, Missouri, Jonathon David Keesee of Wadsworth, Ohio; and his stepson, Eric Eichelberger (his wife Rebecca) of Lexington, Virgina whom he loved as his own. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many foster children whose lives he and Diane touched over the many years they fostered.



A private family viewing will take place at Harrison Funeral Home Lexington, Virginia on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by an outdoor graveside service at 2 p.m. at Falling Spring Church located at 410 Falling Spring Road (SR-680) Glasgow, Virginia 24555.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a private donation to any need you feel in accordance with you heart.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.