Timothy G. Mcfalls
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
MCFALLS

Timothy G.

October 14, 1965

October 23, 2020

Timothy G. McFalls, 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Tim was born in Ohio on October 14, 1965. He graduated from Northside High School. Tim loved writing poetry and he loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Tim is survived by his parents, Richard and Ruth McFalls; two sisters, Patricia McFalls, and Sandy Baugess and her husband, Gregg; a brother, Dean McFalls and his wife, Libby; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
