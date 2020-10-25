Sutphin
Larry E.
October 22, 2020
Larry E. Sutphin, 61, of Christiansburg, Virginia, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral arrangements held by Horne Funeral Home with funeral service and visitation being held at Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4003 Morning Glory Drive Radford, VA 24141. Officiating will be Pastors Lee Sarver and Charles DiRico. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service at 1 p.m. The family is requesting everyone who attends wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.