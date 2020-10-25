Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William "Bill" Lemon
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
LEMON

William "Bill"

June 5, 1928

October 23, 2020

William "Bill" Lemon, 92, of Salem, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Richfield Recovery and Care, in Salem.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. John M. Oakey & Son funeral home in Salem. Funeral services honoring his life will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.